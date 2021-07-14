USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations

Machinist’s Mate Fireman Apprentice Aasiyah Cutchin, from Dallas, turns a valve to shift water from one tank to another aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

