    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Operations Training Course Green Mile [Image 6 of 6]

    Jungle Operations Training Course Green Mile

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division reach the final stretch of the "Green Mile", the culminating event of the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 29, 2021 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6742336
    VIRIN: 210430-A-SX958-3595
    Resolution: 5547x4046
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course Green Mile [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

