Jungle Operations Training Course Green Mile

Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division reach the final stretch of the "Green Mile", the culminating event of the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 29, 2021 at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

