Big Boots to fill

Master Chief Logistics Specialist (LSCM) Tanya McCray, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department leading chief petty officer (DLCPO), serves aboard Ford with Logistic Specialist Seaman (LSSN) Racquel McCray, assigned to USS George W. Bush (CVN 77), her daughter.
