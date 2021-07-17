Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Big Boots to Fill [Image 3 of 3]

    Big Boots to Fill

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Master Chief Logistics Specialist (LSCM) Tanya McCray, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department leading chief petty officer (DLCPO), serves aboard Ford with Logistic Specialist Seaman (LSSN) Racquel McCray, assigned to USS George W. Bush (CVN 77), her daughter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:24
    Photo ID: 6741995
    VIRIN: 120717-N-YD371-0004
    Resolution: 2095x2933
    Size: 871.96 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Boots to Fill [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Big Boots to fill
    Big Boots to Fill
    Big Boots to Fill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R.Ford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT