BOSTON (July 19, 2021) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Zachary Hansen-Mcphail, from Houston, was awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution, July 19. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. Approximately 200 healthcare workers and first responders from the Boston area joined USS Constitution for a three-hour cruise in the Boston Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Grady/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6741959 VIRIN: 210719-N-OM854-1034 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.3 MB Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Constitution announces Sailors of the Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Grant Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.