    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos signage [Image 2 of 2]

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos signage

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    The front gate signage for Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, is photographed July 18, 2021. The federal installation is managed by the California National Guard and is home to a variety of tenants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6741371
    VIRIN: 210718-Z-FD650-3023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos signage [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    base
    sign
    Los Alamitos
    JFTB

