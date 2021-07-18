The front gate signage for Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, is photographed July 18, 2021. The federal installation is managed by the California National Guard and is home to a variety of tenants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6741371
|VIRIN:
|210718-Z-FD650-3023
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos signage [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
