TS21 Aboard USS New Orleans

210719-N-XB010-1001 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand by in the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) well deck in preparation for combat rubber raiding craft operations as part of Talisman Sabre 2021 (TS21). TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance, which is an anchor or pace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021