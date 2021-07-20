Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility Change of Charge Ceremony

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Ellis, left, outgoing Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) officer-in-charge, affixes the OIC nametape to the back of Cmdr. Tara McGinnis’ cover immediately after the Change of Charge ceremony, July 20, 2021. McGinnis took over command of EMF from Ellis. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:11
    Photo ID: 6741143
    VIRIN: 210720-N-AW702-0012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    Change of Charge
    Officer-in-charge
    EMF
    Michaud

