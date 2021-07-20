CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, Camp Lemonnier commanding officer, salutes Cmdr. Brian Ellis, outgoing Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) officer-in-charge, during the Change of Charge ceremony, July 20, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:11 Photo ID: 6741140 VIRIN: 210720-N-AW702-0009 Resolution: 5177x3451 Size: 2.65 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.