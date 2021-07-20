Hit 'Em Up

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a sparring match during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 20, 2021. MCMAP training teaches Marines hand-to-hand combat techniques to defend against or incapacitate the enemy in combat situations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

