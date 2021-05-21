Chain of Command of 41st Signal Battalion, 1TTSB

Lt. Col. Lockley 41st Signal Battalion commander giving the batallion flag to Col. Anne Wiersgala in the Chain of Command of 41st Signal Battalion
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 03:30
|Photo ID:
|6740781
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-UB914-649
|Resolution:
|5377x3670
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
