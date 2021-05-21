Command Sgt. Maj. Dominique M. Davis, 41st Signal Battalion in front of all command team of the battalion.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 03:30
|Photo ID:
|6740780
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-UB914-477
|Resolution:
|6152x4129
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Signal Battalion, 1TTSB [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT