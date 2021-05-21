Lt. Col. Lockey, 41st Signal Batallion commander receiving a award from ROK Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 03:30
|Photo ID:
|6740778
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-UB914-070
|Resolution:
|5603x4019
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chain of Command of 41st Signal Battalion, 1TTSB [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
