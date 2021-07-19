Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (JULY 19, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits San Diego Bay, July 19, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a homeport shift from San Diego to Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 03:03
    Photo ID: 6740774
    VIRIN: 210719-N-WY042-1010
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SA Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Flight Deck

