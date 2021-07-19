SAN DIEGO (JULY 19, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits San Diego Bay, July 19, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting a homeport shift from San Diego to Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 03:03
|Photo ID:
|6740774
|VIRIN:
|210719-N-WY042-1010
|Resolution:
|4947x3298
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SA Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS
