ISTC Desert Sniper Course 21

A Spanish Special Forces sniper aims at targets during training at the International Specialty Training Center’s (ISTC) Desert Sniper course in Chinchilla, Spain on July 16, 2021. ISTC is a multinational education and training facility for tactical-level, advanced and specialized training of multinational special operations forces and similar units, employing the skills of multinational instructors and subject matter experts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)

