A Spanish Special Forces sniper team aims at targets during training at the International Specialty Training Center’s (ISTC) Desert Sniper course in Chinchilla, Spain on July 16, 2021. ISTC is a multinational education and training facility for tactical-level, advanced and specialized training of multinational special operations forces and similar units, employing the skills of multinational instructors and subject matter experts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 03:25
|Photo ID:
|6740769
|VIRIN:
|210716-Z-JY390-027
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|21.38 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, ISTC Desert Sniper Course 21 [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT