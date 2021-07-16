Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISTC Desert Sniper Course 21 [Image 17 of 23]

    ISTC Desert Sniper Course 21

    SPAIN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Army Green Berets aim at targets downrange during the International Specialty Training Center’s (ISTC) Desert Sniper course in Chinchilla, Spain on July 16, 2021. ISTC is a multinational education and training facility for tactical-level, advanced and specialized training of multinational special operations forces and similar units, employing the skills of multinational instructors and subject matter experts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 03:25
    This work, ISTC Desert Sniper Course 21, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ISTC Desert Sniper Course 21
    ISTC

