    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210719-N-NY362-1006 ARABIAN SEA (July 19, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Mitez Fuller inspects a fuel sample aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 19. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6740696
    VIRIN: 210719-N-NY362-1006
    Resolution: 4132x3290
    Size: 960.59 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Fueling
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Sampling

