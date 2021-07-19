210719-N-NY362-1006 ARABIAN SEA (July 19, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Mitez Fuller inspects a fuel sample aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 19. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6740696 VIRIN: 210719-N-NY362-1006 Resolution: 4132x3290 Size: 960.59 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.