645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage

Sgt. Joseph Joshua Martinez, gun crew leader with 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, stands by to assist Spc. Guel Robles, his gunner, with their crew-served Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher to conduct live-fire weapon qualifications, July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Martinez, from Los Angeles, Calif. and Robles, from Ontario, Calif. are with the 645th ICTC to participate in readiness training for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)

