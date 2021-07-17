645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage

Spc. Guel Robles, Mark 19 gunner with 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, indicates the status of his weapon to begin live-fire qualification at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 17, 2021. Robles, who’s hometown is Ontario, Calif., is participating in readiness training for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)

