Sgt. Cory Hudson, master gunner with 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, instructs Spc. Guel Robles, gunner from Ontario, Calif. and Sgt. Joseph Joshua Martinez, gun crew leader from Los Angeles, Calif., in preparation for their live-fire qualification on the Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher, July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hudson, who’s hometown is Albuquerque, N.M., transferred to the 645th ICTC to join readiness training for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 21:57 Photo ID: 6740519 VIRIN: 210717-Z-JQ500-0091 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.28 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.