645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Valdez 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Cory Hudson, master gunner with 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, instructs Spc. Guel Robles, gunner from Ontario, Calif. and Sgt. Joseph Joshua Martinez, gun crew leader from Los Angeles, Calif., in preparation for their live-fire qualification on the Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher, July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hudson, who’s hometown is Albuquerque, N.M., transferred to the 645th ICTC to join readiness training for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
