Sgt. Cory Hudson, master gunner with 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, instructs Spc. Guel Robles, gunner from Ontario, Calif. and Sgt. Joseph Joshua Martinez, gun crew leader from Los Angeles, Calif., in preparation for their live-fire qualification on the Mark 19 automatic grenade launcher, July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hudson, who’s hometown is Albuquerque, N.M., transferred to the 645th ICTC to join readiness training for Operation Pershing Strike 21. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6740519
|VIRIN:
|210717-Z-JQ500-0091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 645th ICTC Mark 18 crews train to engage [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
