    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2d Battalion, 11th Marines, currently attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, standby to load an M777 155 mm Howitzer during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 18, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6740500
    VIRIN: 210718-M-TU214-1685
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    M777 155 mm Howitzer
    Australian Defence Force
    Talisman Sabre 21

