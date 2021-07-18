An Australian Defence Force F/A-18 Hornet aircraft conducts a flight prior to a U.S. Marine Corps 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, M777 155 mm Howitzer live-fire event during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 18, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 21:49 Photo ID: 6740489 VIRIN: 210718-M-TU214-1549 Resolution: 3508x2339 Size: 6.01 MB Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Ujian Gosun