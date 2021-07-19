Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    lue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award Presentation [Image 2 of 2]

    lue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award Presentation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Ms. Eleanor Bru, Health Promotion Nurse, is presented the Blue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award on behalf of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Health Promotions Team on July 19, 2021. This is the eighth consecutive year the command has received this award designed to guide, encourage and reward the promotion of health in Navy and Marine Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 20:07
    Photo ID: 6740388
    VIRIN: 210719-N-WF582-613
    Resolution: 5285x3679
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, lue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award Presentation [Image 2 of 2], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award Presentation
    lue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award Presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Blue H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT