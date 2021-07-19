Blue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award Presentation

Ms. Eleanor Bru, Health Promotion Nurse, is presented the Blue-H Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Award on behalf of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Health Promotions Team on July 19, 2021. This is the eighth consecutive year the command has received this award designed to guide, encourage and reward the promotion of health in Navy and Marine Corps.

