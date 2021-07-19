CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) An F-35B Lightning fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares to launch off the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 18:59 Photo ID: 6740274 VIRIN: 210719-N-NJ919-1168 Resolution: 4498x2999 Size: 1.46 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.