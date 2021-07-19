CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6740273
|VIRIN:
|210719-N-NJ919-1108
|Resolution:
|4079x2719
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
