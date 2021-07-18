USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Leevan Jordan, from Virginia Beach, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit for takeoff on the ship’s flight deck during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

