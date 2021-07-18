CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) signal an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the ship’s flight deck during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6740259
|VIRIN:
|210718-N-IO312-1021
|Resolution:
|5411x3607
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
