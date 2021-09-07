Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd CONS CoC

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Freeman, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Brett Barnes, 92nd CONS commander, on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Barnes signifies his taking command of the 92nd CONS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    Change of Command
    Contracting Squadron
    CONS CoC

