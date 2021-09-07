Col. Michael Freeman, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Brett Barnes, 92nd CONS commander, on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Barnes signifies his taking command of the 92nd CONS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
This work, 92nd CONS CoC, by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
