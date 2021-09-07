Col. Michael Freeman, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Brett Barnes, 92nd CONS commander, on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Barnes signifies his taking command of the 92nd CONS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 17:30 Photo ID: 6740151 VIRIN: 210709-F-JR816-1080 Resolution: 3436x5680 Size: 372.74 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 92nd CONS CoC, by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.