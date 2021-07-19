Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts medevac approximately 223 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard conducts medevac approximately 223 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City conducts a medevac approximately 223 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, July 19, 2021. The 41-year-old man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/Released)

