Coast Guard conducts medevac approximately 223 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City conducts a medevac approximately 223 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, July 19, 2021. The 41-year-old man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/Released)
