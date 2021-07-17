Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Performers [Image 4 of 4]

    Outstanding Performers

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From left: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, Master Sgt. Bradley Dahl, 133rd Maintenance Squadron and Tech. Sgt. Sabrina Phipps, 133rd Operations Support Squadron, all pose for a photo in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 17, 2021. Dahl witnessed his daughter, Phipps, receive a coin from Loh for being recognized as an outstanding performer for the 133rd Operations Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6739598
    VIRIN: 210717-Z-LY731-1206
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outstanding Performers [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh

