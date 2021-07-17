Outstanding Performers

From left: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, Master Sgt. Bradley Dahl, 133rd Maintenance Squadron and Tech. Sgt. Sabrina Phipps, 133rd Operations Support Squadron, all pose for a photo in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 17, 2021. Dahl witnessed his daughter, Phipps, receive a coin from Loh for being recognized as an outstanding performer for the 133rd Operations Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)
