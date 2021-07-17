Outstanding Performers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandra Olesen, left, 133rd Safety Office, salutes Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, after receiving his coin in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 17, 2021. Olesen was recognized by her leadership as being an outstanding performer for the 133rd Airlift Wing, Wing Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the background)

Date Taken: 07.17.2021
Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US