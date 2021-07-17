Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outstanding Performers

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandra Olesen, left, 133rd Safety Office, salutes Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, after receiving his coin in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 17, 2021. Olesen was recognized by her leadership as being an outstanding performer for the 133rd Airlift Wing, Wing Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)
    (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the background)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6739595
    VIRIN: 210717-Z-LY731-1088
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outstanding Performers [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh

