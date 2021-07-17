Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSI 2021 Cycle 2 [Image 5 of 7]

    NSI 2021 Cycle 2

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Weingart 

    Naval Service Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 17, 2021) – A Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) midshipman candidate performs exercises during a physical training session at Recruit Training Command (RTC), July 17. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at RTC, which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber Weingart)

    This work, NSI 2021 Cycle 2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Amber Weingart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    ROTC
    NSI

