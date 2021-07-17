Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Contrell Daley, from Melbourne, Florida, assigned to Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, receives congratulations from Ford’s Command Master Chief De’Andre Beaufort during a frocking ceremony for newly advanced Petty Officers 1st, 2nd and 3rd Class, July 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 12:09
    Photo ID: 6739161
    VIRIN: 210717-N-YC845-0067
    Resolution: 4431x2954
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: MELBOURNE, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Frocking
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    GRF
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT