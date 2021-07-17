USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Mass Frocks New Petty Officers

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Tremisha Oxford, from Birmingham, Alabama, assigned to Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aviation department, receives congratulations from Ford’s Command Master Chief De’Andre Beaufort during a frocking ceremony for newly advanced Petty Officers 1st, 2nd and 3rd Class, July 17, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

