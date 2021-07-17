REYKJAVIK, Iceland (July 18, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Lolly Sanchezbarela heaves line to the pier during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 18, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

