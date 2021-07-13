Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210713-N-NY362-1046 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Belisario Salas, left, observes Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Lenny Lee as he fires an M500 shotgun during a live-fire exercise aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 02:05
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Live-Fire
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    M500 Shotgun

