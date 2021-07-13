USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise

210713-N-NY362-1046 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Belisario Salas, left, observes Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Lenny Lee as he fires an M500 shotgun during a live-fire exercise aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

