U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, launch a missile from a M270 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System July 19, 2021, during exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 01:41 Photo ID: 6738311 VIRIN: 210719-M-VR873-1260 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 9.58 MB Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.