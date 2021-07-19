Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 5 of 9]

    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, launch a missile from a M270 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System July 19, 2021, during exercise Talisman Sabre 2021 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing our ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 01:43
    Photo ID: 6738308
    VIRIN: 210719-M-VR873-1200
    Resolution: 2954x4431
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21
    GMLRS at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    HIMARS
    Marines
    Army
    AusArmy
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT