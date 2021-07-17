America Sailors conduct damage control training

CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) practice plugging a ruptured pipe during a damage control drill. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

