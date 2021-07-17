CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Sean Slagle, from Park Forest, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), explains Rescue and Assistance procedures to Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during a damage control drill. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 19:25 Photo ID: 6738158 VIRIN: 210717-N-BX791-1140 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 937.26 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Sailors conduct Rescue and Assistance training [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Mark Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.