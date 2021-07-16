U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow practice day, at Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. The A-10 is an effective, survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

