U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow practice day, at Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. The A-10 is an effective, survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|07.16.2021
|07.18.2021 17:12
|6737998
|210716-F-IH072-2669
|4800x2700
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSON CITY, NY, US
|2
|0
