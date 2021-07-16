Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow [Image 6 of 10]

    2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow

    JOHNSON CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow practice day, at Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. During the performance, Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 17:12
    Location: JOHNSON CITY, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    A-10
    Air Force
    airman
    mission
    a10demoteam

