    A brief respite from training for worship [Image 9 of 9]

    A brief respite from training for worship

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Brandon Jendrejas, brigade chaplain, speaks to Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a Sunday morning protestant religious service at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 18, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 11:50
    Photo ID: 6737868
    VIRIN: 210718-Z-AM608-103
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A brief respite from training for worship [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Louisiana

    Training Exercise

    Fort Polk

    Religion

    Army National Guard

    Arkansas

    TAGS

    Religious service
    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Religion
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

