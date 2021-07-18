Capt. Brandon Jendrejas, brigade chaplain, speaks to Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a Sunday morning protestant religious service at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 18, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 11:50
|Photo ID:
|6737868
|VIRIN:
|210718-Z-AM608-103
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A brief respite from training for worship [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT