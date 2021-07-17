210717-N-UN585-1017

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 17, 2021) Commanding officer Cmdr. John D. John presents Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Samuel Elliott with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal certificate aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
