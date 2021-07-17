Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210717-N-UN585-1013 [Image 5 of 6]

    210717-N-UN585-1013

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 17, 2021) Commanding officer Cmdr. John D. John presents Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Samuel Elliott with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 05:19
    VIRIN: 210717-N-UN585-1013
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210717-N-UN585-1013 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    awards
    NAM
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross

