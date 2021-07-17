MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 17, 2021) Commanding officer Cmdr. John D. John presents Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Samuel Elliott with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), July 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 05:19 Photo ID: 6737782 VIRIN: 210717-N-UN585-1013 Resolution: 3856x2571 Size: 769.31 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210717-N-UN585-1013 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.