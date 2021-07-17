Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210717-N-RC359-3012 GULF OF ADEN (July 17, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Caleb Cardin tests fuel samples for water concentration aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 17. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 04:39
    Photo ID: 6737775
    VIRIN: 210717-N-RC359-3012
    Resolution: 4588x3200
    Size: 947.31 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling [Image 2 of 2], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fuel Sampling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Fuels
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Sampling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT