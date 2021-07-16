Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5 [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210716-N-KZ419-1383 ARABIAN GULF (July 16, 2021) – A Marine, assigned to Task Force 51/5, guides an MV22 Osprey helicopter landing aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 16. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 01:00
    Photo ID: 6737707
    VIRIN: 210716-N-KZ419-1383
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drills
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drills
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Damage Control Drills
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drills
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Helicopter
    USS Lewis B. Puller
    Task Force 51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT