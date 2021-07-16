USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With Task Force 51/5

210716-N-KZ419-1264 ARABIAN GULF (July 16, 2021) – Sailors aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) watch an MV22 helicopter attached to Task Force 51/5 land on the flight deck during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 16. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

